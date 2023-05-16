1 sent to hospital following Calgary apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A balcony fire at a northeast Calgary apartment building sent a man to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department were alerted to a fire in the Pineridge Apartment Complex at 433 Pinestream Place N.E. around 12:30 p.m.

“When fire crews arrived, they did a quick attack. The fire did make its way into the unit,” CFD public information officer Carol Henke said.

Firefighters used foam as part of their firefighting efforts.

“Because it was an outside fire, it can grow incredibly quickly. We had significant winds today, so to keep the fire from spreading to other units, a quick attack was really important.”

Henke said two suites had been damaged in the fire.

“One adult male did try to fight the fire and sustained some burn injuries and he was taken to hospital by EMS,” she said.

The building was evacuated and city transit buses were called in to provide temporary shelter. Residents of surrounding units will be allowed back in once air quality assessments show it’s safe to re-enter.

Anyone with images or video of the fire prior to CFD’s arrival is encouraged to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.