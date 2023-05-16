City of Calgary filled 5,467 potholes this year

Send this page to someone via email

For drivers, dreaded post-winter potholes are a major problem and the City of Calgary says crews have been working weekdays and weekends to smooth out commutes.

“The colder weather in mid-February through March impacted the ability to effectively repair potholes but our crews have made great progress, filling more than 2,800 potholes in April,” said Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance.

According to the city, 5,467 potholes have been filled since Jan. 1; that’s 2,000 more than the same period last year.

1:30 Calgary drivers dodge potholes, try to avoid costly repair bills

“Pothole work is prioritized based on several factors including safety impacts, proximity to other potholes and available resources,” says Hewitt.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says when crews respond to a pothole, they start by cleaning the edges of the hole, removing debris and making sure the work surface is dry. Crews then apply a sticky-tack coat to the hole, fill it with asphalt and a roller will ensure the driving surface is smooth after the asphalt has cooled. They say work on major routes is completed overnight to limit disruptions to traffic.

“We thank Calgarians for helping us spot where road repairs are needed and encourage them to continue reporting them,” said Hewitt.

2:24 Potholes to puddles: Calgary crews in full swing amid spring melt

The city says crews will respond to potholes throughout the spring and summer and make infrastructure investments to preserve and extend the life cycle of Calgary’s streets.

Residents can report potholes by contacting 311.