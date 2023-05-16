2 children, woman seriously injured after flames break out in Laval apartment

A fire north of Montreal sent a woman and two children to hospital with serious injuries Monday evening.
Laval firefighters were called after 5 p.m. to the scene after flames broke out in an apartment above a daycare.
Police say the woman and two children were taken to hospital, but in an update said their lives are not in danger.
The fire was brought under control, but police were not sure what caused the blaze.
A command post was set up at the scene as an investigation got underway.
— with files from Global’s Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press
