Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Landslide closes Highway 97 near Summerland

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 1:17 am
A landslide closed Highway 97 near Summerland in both directions on Monday, May 15, 2023.
A landslide closed Highway 97 near Summerland in both directions on Monday, May 15, 2023.
A landslide swept across Highway 97 near Summerland Monday evening, closing the road in both directions.

Plumes of dust and dirt could be seen rising into the air after the initial slide crashed across the highway.

The landslide happened near Summerland’s Lake Shore Drive South, between the town and Penticton.

Crews rushed to the scene to conduct an assessment. The cause of the slide is not yet known.

Drive BC was warning people to expect major delays. It’s not yet known when the highway will reopen.

— More to come….

KelownapentictonpeachlandsummerlandHighway 97landslideRockslideDrive BChighway closedBC RoadsOkanagan roadsHighway 97 landslideSummerland landslide
