Landslide closes Highway 97 near Summerland

A landslide swept across Highway 97 near Summerland Monday evening, closing the road in both directions.

Plumes of dust and dirt could be seen rising into the air after the initial slide crashed across the highway.

The landslide happened near Summerland’s Lake Shore Drive South, between the town and Penticton.

Crews rushed to the scene to conduct an assessment. The cause of the slide is not yet known.

Drive BC was warning people to expect major delays. It’s not yet known when the highway will reopen.

REMINDER – ⛔#BCHwy97 The highway is CLOSED in both directions at Lakeshore Drive South in #Summerland due to a landslide. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Expect major delays. #Penticton #Peachland ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/O03NpwG5GW pic.twitter.com/VrweCYwTXu — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 16, 2023

