Landslide closes Highway 97 near Summerland

A landslide swept across Highway 97 near Summerland Monday evening, closing the road in both directions.
Plumes of dust and dirt could be seen rising into the air after the initial slide crashed across the highway.
The landslide happened near Summerland’s Lake Shore Drive South, between the town and Penticton.
Crews rushed to the scene to conduct an assessment. The cause of the slide is not yet known.
Drive BC was warning people to expect major delays. It’s not yet known when the highway will reopen.
— More to come….
More on Canada
- WestJet pilots issue 72-hour strike notice after failing to reach deal, airline announces lockout
- Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Town of Valleyview
- 4 federal byelections are coming, but these ones are poised for the spotlight
- Stellantis stops construction on Windsor, Ont., EV battery plant amid fed dispute
Comments