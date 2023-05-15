Menu

Traffic

Drivers can expect delays as road work begins on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 7:06 pm
Drivers in West Kelowna may want to avoid a stretch of Boucherie Road this summer, or expect delays, as road construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project is officially underway. View image in full screen
Drivers in West Kelowna may want to avoid a stretch of Boucherie Road this summer, or expect delays, as road construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project is officially underway. Global News
Drivers in West Kelowna, B.C., may want to avoid a stretch of Boucherie Road this summer, or expect delays, as road construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project is officially underway.

Road widening, lighting, and drainage upgrades on Boucherie Road began Monday morning. Work is expected to be completed later in the fall of this year — part of a $3.7-million project that will be constructed in two phases.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect along Boucherie Road, from Montigny Road to Gregory Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and there is a possibility that crews may work weekends.

On Wednesday, May 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., crews are also slated to temporarily close a section of Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads for spring maintenance.

Crews will clean catch basins and medians, fix irrigation lines, repair potholes, sweep streets and sidewalks, as well as mow, trim and weed boulevards and hang flower baskets.

During the May 17 closure, the City of West Kelowna is asking motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area, but for those who live nearby and for buses, transit users and emergency vehicles, crews will maintain access.

As for the work is being conducted over the summer from Montigny to Gregory roads, motorists are advised to drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect delays.

