Calgary wading pools, spray parks, outdoor pools remain dry despite warm May weather

With forecasted highs nearing the 30 C mark this week, many Calgarians will be looking for a reprieve from the heat but they won’t find it at a local outdoor pool or splash park.

Both the City of Calgary and Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pool Association (COPSA) confirm to Global News that, despite the hot weather, there is too much that needs to be done before they can open for the season.

Trevor Jensen, a facility planner and logistics strategist with City of Calgary Parks and Open Spaces, says seasonal and planned wading pool repairs are scheduled for the spring, including painting that requires warm weather, making it a challenge to move up timelines.

He adds that staff also need to be hired and, for the most part, there usually isn’t enough demand at this time of year.

“Weather patterns also tend be very hit and miss in late May and early June, and with kids still in school, user numbers are reduced during weekdays,” said Jensen.

“While we understand folks are excited to get out in this heat, we have a lot of moving pieces and work to do to ensure everything is repaired, safe and sustainable for Calgarians.”

The City of Calgary has circled the Father’s Day weekend for the opening of its water infrastructure.

Calgary’s eight outdoor swimming pools will also remain closed into mid-June. Jenny Jensen, executive director of COPSA, tells Global News that opening day cannot be moved ahead from the June 17 target.

COPSA will begin accepting swimming lesson registrations on May 23 and public swimming times may be booked starting June 10.

Over the weekend, Edmonton announced its Fred Broadstock outdoor pool would open on the Saturday of the May long weekend with three additional outdoor pools in the provincial capital slated to open by June 10.