Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lifestyle

As hot weather hits, Edmonton’s outdoor pools open

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 4:53 pm
Fewer ways to beat the heat: Mill Creek Pool to remain closed until 2024
Many people in Edmonton are eager to visit an outdoor pool on a hot summer day but a popular spot is still years away from welcoming visitors again. As Morgan Black explains, some say the Mill Creek pool's absence is a sore spot. – Aug 10, 2022
Edmonton’s outdoor pools are opening just in time for the May long weekend.

The first pool to open will be the Fred Broadstock outdoor pool on May 20, followed by Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool on May 30, Oliver swimming pool on June 3 and Borden natural swimming pool on June 10.

Mill Creek outdoor pool remains closed for the entire season due to ongoing renovations. This pool is set to reopen in 2024.

Opening dates and regular business hours are subject to change due to weather conditions. Updates on the status of outdoor pools can be found on the city of Edmonton website, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

People can reserve an entry time up to seven days before going to one of the pools to reduce wait times. Reservations are not required but are there to help reduce wait times and can guarantee a spot in the pool when visiting.

Drop-in access will be based on site capacity minus any reservations. Children under 12 can swim for free and all outdoor pools are included in all city of Edmonton recreation passes.

Information on swim schedules and start times or to book a reservations go to movelearnplay.ca.

