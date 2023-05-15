Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Saint John police investigate repeat Uptown fire

By Zack Power Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint John apartment catches fire for 3rd time in a month'
Saint John apartment catches fire for 3rd time in a month
WATCH: Police are investigating a fire at an uptown Saint John apartment. It’s the third time in a month that crews were called to the building, and as Zack Power reports – that’s prompted safety concerns from neighbours.
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a fire at an Uptown Saint John, N.B., apartment just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Coburg and Sewell streets to find smoke from the top of a three-storey apartment building. Nearby residents say firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after neighbours smelled black smoke coming from the unit.

“We smelled smoke, and when we ran outside, we saw black smoke coming from the windows and doors,” said resident Pavlo Ilyashenko.

“Every two or three weeks, there’s a fire in this building.”

The two-alarm fire marks the third time crews have been called to the unit in recent weeks, with the most latest call coming on May 6.

During that fire, which started nearly the same time as Monday’s fire on the same floor, one man was removed from the building.

According to the Saint John Fire Department, there were no serious injuries in the fire.

A spokesperson from the Saint John Police Force said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The fire investigator and forensic services are out conducting their investigative preliminary investigation,” Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca told Global News.

FireSaint JohnSaint John policesaint john police forceSaint John FireSaint John Fire Departmentcoburg firesewell fireUptown Saint John Fire
