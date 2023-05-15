Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order issued for Town of Valleyview

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order was issued for the Town of Valleyview at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

The town, which is home to about 2,000 people, is located 350 kilometres north of Edmonton and 115 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

“The wildfire burning north and west of Valleyview is impacting residents of the town,” Monday afternoon’s Alberta Emergency Alert said.

“Everyone in the town must evacuate immediately on Highway 43 south to Whitecourt.”

Residents are being told to bring important documents, medication, pets and enough food and water for three days. They’re being told to register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre.

Anyone who needs help getting out should go to Polar Palace Arena at 4429 52 Avenue or call 780-524-9583.

Valleyview is east of Sturgeon Cree Nation, which is also under an evacuation order from the MD of Greenview because of the Sturgeon Lake Fire Complex burning to the west and northwest of Valleyview.

That evacuation order said: “With worsening weather conditions, everyone in the affected area must evacuate immediately.”

As of May 15, Alberta Wildfire said the wildfires that make up the Sturgeon Lake Fire Complex were three kilometres southeast of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and 3,765 hectares and about 10 kilometres northeast of Valleyview and 1,189 hectares, respectively. Both are classified as out of control.

Alberta Wildfire is responding with 20 firefighters, seven helicopters and heavy equipment.

More to come.