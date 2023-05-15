Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Paris, Ont. driver charged in cocaine seizure at Windsor border

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 1:16 pm
During an inspection at the Windsor border in mid-April, 60 bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from an Ontario-bound vehicle. View image in full screen
During an inspection at the Windsor border in mid-April, 60 bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from an Ontario-bound vehicle.
A Paris, Ont. man is facing a pair of charges for allegedly trying to sneak cocaine through a truck crossing at Windsor’s border last month.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the 40-year-old was implicated when his commercial vehicle failed a secondary inspection on April 17 and some 60 bricks of suspected cocaine were found in the truck’s cabin.

Investigators estimate approximately 60 kilograms were discovered in total.

The accused, identified in a release, is charged with importing and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

