Paris, Ont. driver charged in cocaine seizure at Windsor border

A Paris, Ont. man is facing a pair of charges for allegedly trying to sneak cocaine through a truck crossing at Windsor’s border last month.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the 40-year-old was implicated when his commercial vehicle failed a secondary inspection on April 17 and some 60 bricks of suspected cocaine were found in the truck’s cabin.

Investigators estimate approximately 60 kilograms were discovered in total.

The accused, identified in a release, is charged with importing and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.