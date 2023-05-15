2 airlifted after motorcycle, car collide near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a collision between a motorcycle and a car along Emily Park Road near Riverview Drive, about six kilometres northeast of the village of Omemee, was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist and a passenger on the motorcycle were taken to an area hospital and then taken by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Emily Park Road was closed from Grassy Road to Valley Road for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-6741 or 1-888-310-1122.

