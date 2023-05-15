Menu

2 airlifted after motorcycle, car collide near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 9:45 am
2 airlifted following collision between motorcycle and car near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Two people were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision on May 12 between a motorcycle and car in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Emergency crews responded to the collision around 5:20 p.m. along Emily Park Road near Omemee. OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
Two people were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a collision between a motorcycle and a car along Emily Park Road near Riverview Drive, about six kilometres northeast of the village of Omemee, was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist and a passenger on the motorcycle were taken to an area hospital and then taken by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Emily Park Road was closed from Grassy Road to Valley Road for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-6741 or 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

CollisionCity of Kawartha LakesMotorcycle CrashCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPEmily Park RoadEmily Park Road collision
