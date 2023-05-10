Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Millbrook: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 12:34 pm
Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash on Zion Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township on May 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash on Zion Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township on May 9, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A motorcyclist died in a crash in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to 911 calls about a motorcycle crash along Zion Line west of County Road 10, just south village of Millbrook.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 48-year-old township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

