Motorcyclist dies in crash near Millbrook: Peterborough police

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to 911 calls about a motorcycle crash along Zion Line west of County Road 10, just south village of Millbrook.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 48-year-old township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.