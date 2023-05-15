Edmonton Elks busy on Day 1 of training camp

Send this page to someone via email

After seven long months of being off the field, the Edmonton Elks were back at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday for the opening day of main training camp.

The Elks were a dismal 4-14 in 2022, but unlike a year ago when the team felt more slapped together, they are bringing back plenty of familiar faces to the tune of 16 returning starters from last season including starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

The 27-year-old is in his third training camp, but first under the same coaching staff from the year previous, and the first knowing he’s the starting quarterback.

“There’s just a comfort level, being able to come in and know the playbook,” Cornelius said (2,768 yards passing, 11 TD’s, and 9 interceptions in ’22)

“I’ve been in this system for a year now and also the excitement of getting some of the guys that we brought in free-agency and knowing the talent we had last year towards the end of the season.

"We're just excited and we're ready to go."

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on year 3 with the Elks but this time as a starter

The new players are led by receiver and 2023 eastern division most outstanding player Eugene Lewis.

Receiver and kick-returner Kyran Moore, 1,000 yard receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, and defensive end A.C. Leonard. Notable returnees are 2022 Elks most outstanding defensive player Jake Ceresna, running Kevin Brown, and receiver Dillion Mitchell.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes is in his eighth season in green and gold, he’s coming back from a serious knee injury suffered in last season’s pre-season game on June 3 which caused him to miss the entire season.

Grymes is a 2015 Grey Cup champion with Edmonton and he understands the importance of familiarity.

“It doesn’t feel slapped together, this is going to be all planned and prepared for,” Grymes said, “It’s just nice to back out here man, I can’t lie. Year 10, and I’m still loving it minus my feet right now, they are not so happy with me.”

Defensive back Aaron Grymes on his first time on-field with the Elks since suffering a major knee injury during the pre-season in 2022

Elks trade for local product

As the players were coming on to the field for camp on Sunday morning, the Elks made a trade acquiring Canadian offensive lineman and 2022 Grey Cup champion Theren Chruchill from the Toronto Argonauts for a conditional 2024 sixth round pick.

Churchill, who is from Stettler, was a first round draft pick of the Argos in 2020.

He played 26 games in the last two seasons for the Argos.

Churchill played for the Edmonton Huskies, and head coach and general manager Chris Jones says the 28-year-old will provide some needed Canadian depth along the offensive line.

“We’re trying to solidify our offensive line and we got a guy who was well thought-of enough to go in the first round,” Jones said.

"He's familiar with a number of our coaching staff and thing that I like is that he's local."

Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones on Day 1 of camp and a busy day on the transaction wire

Churchill played four seasons with the Edmonton Huskies and earned an all-star selection in 2016.

The 2024 pick would become a fifth round pick if Churchill appears on the Elks 45-man roster for at least nine games this season.

Elks suspend two including Francis

The Elks placed two veteran players on their suspended list: American offensive lineman Martez Ivey and Canadian linebacker Kevin Francis.

Chris Jones said Ivey is dealing with a passport issue which won’t be resolved for at least a couple of weeks.

Francis signed with the Elks back on Feb. 14 but was vocal on Twitter about his displeasure with the Elks about a detail in the contract, which reportedly is about Francis not receiving a signing bonus.

Jones says he wants Francis in camp but isn’t waiting for him either.

“He unfortunately was upset and we just have to move and worry about the guys who are here.”

The Elks play their first pre-season game on May 22 in Calgary against the Stampeders.