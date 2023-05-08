Elks sign 2023 first round pick Michael Brodrique and 10 other players

Send this page to someone via email

Last week, the Edmonton Elks drafted talented University of Montreal linebacker Michael Brodrique with their second overall selection.

On Monday, the Elks signed Brodrique and six others from their 2023 draft class.

Brodrique is a two-time RSEQ All-Star and 2021 U SPORTS second-team All-Canadian. Brodrique has 68.5 total tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and interception and a pass breakup in 22 career games with the Montreal Carabins.

The 6’2, 222-pounder showed very well at the recent combine in Edmonton in late March, recording a time of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was the best time of all linebackers at the combine. During the team periods, Brodrique recorded three interceptions, catching the eyes of the Elks scouting staff.

Also signed is University of Alberta Golden Bears linebacker Jacob Taylor who was picked in the second round by the Elks as a territorial pick. Taylor won the broad jump at the combine with a leap of 10 feet, 11 inches.

The other players signed from the Elks draft class are offensive lineman Philip Grohavac (3rd round, Western), long-snapper Luke Burton-Krahn (3rd round, UBC), defensive lineman Noah Curtis (4th round, FIU), running back Bertrand Terancy Beaulieu (5th round, Montreal) and offensive lineman Spencer Masterson (6th round, Guelph).

The Elks signed four more players, including University of Alberta Golden Bears defensive lineman Riley Szafranski who played three seasons in Canada West. Szafranski recorded 29 total tackles, four tackles for a loss,and two quarterback sacks in 25 career games.

Also signed, National receiver Aidan Pierce (SFU), American defensive tackle Darel Middleton (Tennessee) and Global kicker Dean Faithful (Colorado State University Pueblo), who was the Elks first round selection in last week’s Global Draft.

Rookie camp for the Elks begins on Wednesday, May 10 and will run through Friday, May 12 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Main training camp will open on Sunday, May 14.