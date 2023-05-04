Elks release veteran kicker Castillo

Send this page to someone via email

Ten days before the start of CFL training camps, the Edmonton Elks made a suprising move on Thursday afternoon by releasing veteran American kicker Sergio Castillo.

In 2022, Castillo was good on 84 per cent of his field goal attempts and 89.6 per cent of his convert attempts.

Losing Sergio Castillo is a big blow, he was the best place-kicker on the #Elks roster. He made a personal choice not a take a haircut, salary-wise and that's more than fair. He loved playing in Edmonton. Now, Chris Jones and company have big hole to fill. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) May 4, 2023

About an hour-and-a-half after his release from the Elks, Castillo signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-joining the team he won a Grey Cup championship with in 2021.

The Elks also released veteran American defensive end Avery Ellis who was acquired last season in a trade along with the 3rd round pick in the recent CFL Draft for American defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and American defensive back Nafees Lyon. Ellis recorded 16 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks in seven games with the Elks.

Edmonton used the third round pick to select UBC long-snapper Luke Krahn-Burton.