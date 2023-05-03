Elks select Montreal LB Brodrique with 2nd pick of CFL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks went the route of skill position player with their second overall pick on the 2023 CFL Canadian College Draft by selecting University of Montreal linebacker Michael Brodrique.

The 6’2, 222 pounder showed very well at the recent combine in Edmonton in late March, recording a time of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was the best time of all linebackers at the combine. During the team periods, Brodrique recorded three interceptions, catching the eyes of the Elks scouting staff.

Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones says he and his staff pondered their decision pretty close to the 11th hour.

“We came to an agreement last last night, early this morning on who we were going to take and who would make the biggest impact for us this year,” Jones said.

“He’s the third best athlete with all of the metrics that we look at and the metrics we look at.

“He’s a 225-pound linebacker and he’s the third best athlete at his position analytically in the last 16 years.

“He’s a tremendous athlete and we look forward to having him. As many places as he could play, he showed a lot of versatility.”

Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones on the selection of LB Michael Brodrique with the 2nd overall pick of the 2023 CFL Draft.

Brodrique is a two-time RSEQ All-Star and 2021 U SPORTS second-team All-Canadian, Brodrique has 68.5 total tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and interception and a pass breakup in 22 career games with the Montreal Carabins.

Chris Jones says Brodrique can play either at middle linebacker or the short-side linebacker spot.

The Elks held a territorial selection (18th overall) in the second round and selected University of Alberta Golden Bears linebacker Jacob Taylor who won the broad jump at the CFL Combine with a jump of 10 feet, 11 inches.

The Elks had two picks in the third round.

The the 20th overall pick, the Elks Western offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac. Grohovac is noted as an excellent run blocker at right guard in his three seasons earning an All-Canadian selection. Western averaged 260 rush yards per game in 2021 on their way to a Vanier Cup.

The Elks used their second pick of round three (23rd overall) to select UBC DB Luke Burton-Krahn who lined up at defensive back, rush end, and long-snapper during his time with the Thunderbirds.

In the fourth round, the Elks selected Florida International University defensive lineman Noah Curtis who just declared for the CFL Draft on Monday after learning of his eligibility. Curtis is from Florida but his mother is Canadian and he learned of eligibility while attending an Elks tryout. Curtis recorded 106 tackles in 41 games at FIU.

In the fifth round, the Elks picked University of Montreal running back Bertrand Beaulieu. In round six, the Elks selected 6’6, 295-pound offensive lineman Spencer Masterson from the University of Guelph. In round seven, the Elks went back to the University of Montreal to select defensvie back Bruno Legace.

Finally, the Elks in the eighth and final round selected Western running back Derek Best.

Assistant general manager Geroy Simon says Tuesday’s pick led by Michael Brodrique has fit into the team’s philosophy as they look to improve from a dismal 2022 season which saw the Elks record a 4-14 record.

“We’re getting big, we’re getting stronger, and we’re getting athletic,” Simon said. “That’s what we’ve been on the hunt for this whole off-season. We have got some guys who can not only play defensive positions but they can play special teams. We’re getting bigger, stronger, and faster.”

The Elks will hold rookie camp on from May 10-12 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium with main camp beginning on May 14.