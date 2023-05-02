Elks own 2nd overall pick in Tuesday’s CFL Draft

There’s not much of a silver lining coming off a 4-14 season. For the Edmonton Elks, they can start to turn the page on the 2022 CFL season as they own the second overall selection in Tuesday night’s CFL Canadian College Draft.

The Elks own nine picks in total and five in the first 28 selections.

Round 1: 2nd overall

Round 2: 18th overall (territorial)

Round 3: 20th and 23rd overall

Round 4: 28th overall

Round 5: 38th overall

Round 6: 50th overall

Round 7: 56th overall

Round 8: 65th overall

Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon says the work has been done and now it’s time to make the football team better.

“We pretty much talked to all of the kids we have interest in,” Simon said. “We got their background information and their medical information and now we start figuring out which guys are going to fit in our puzzle and bring value to our roster.”

The Elks will have some good options with the 2nd overall pick.

There’s Victoria, B.C., offensive lineman Dontae Bull, who played 41 games at Fresno State, making 33 starts at both left and right tackle who brings good size at 6’7 and 322 pounds.

Another player who might be available is Edmonton’s own Lwal Uguak, a 6’5, 271-pound defensive lineman who played at Texas Christian University and who made the NCAA National Championship in January against Georgia.

Uguak brings the size and versatility Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones like. He was impressed with Uguak when the two met earlier this year.

“I went over to TCU to watch him work out with his strength coach and I got the chance to sit down and talk with him,” Jones said. “He was really pleasant and a real smart kid. He can play multiple positions and he has a great body type. Certainly, he’s a guy that we like.”

The 2023 CFL Draft will begin at 6 p.m.

Global Draft

The Elks made two selections in Tuesday morning’s Global Draft. With the second overall pick, the Elks selected kicker Dean Faithful. The native of Great Britain played soccer at Florida Tech. He’s 36. At 34, he joined CSU-Pueblo of NCAA Div. 2. He had a 58.3 per cent success rate in 2021, with the longest field goal coming from 42 yards.

The Elks, with the 11th overall selection, picked German offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (6’7, 312 pounds). Zierer played three seasons at Auburn including starting every game at left tackle during his senior year. He signed with the Houston Texans on Monday.