Edmonton Elks sign veteran players Michael Domagala and Tobi Antigha

The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian kicker Michael Domagala and American linebacker Tobi Antigha on Thursday.

Domagala, of St. Catharines, Ont., spent the last two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt and 66.6 yards on kickoffs while making 12-of-16 field goals last season.

Antigha had 18 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 12 regular-season games last year with Edmonton. The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-2018), Toronto Argonauts (2019) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021).

The Elks also signed American quarterback Felix Harper. The former Alcorn State star signed with the Montreal Alouettes last September but didn’t appear in any games.

