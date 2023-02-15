Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Elks sign former NFL receiver Coates; trade Gibbon to Alouettes

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 15, 2023 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders respond to signing Harris as starting quarterback'
Saskatchewan Roughriders respond to signing Harris as starting quarterback
General manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Jeremy O'Day reacted on Wednesday to signing free agent Trevor Harris for the role of starting quarterback. O'Day said Harris' decision should give the organization and loyal fans a confidence boost coming out of free agency week.
Day 2 of CFL free agency was quieter for the Edmonton Elks but the team did make a couple of interesting moves.

First, the Elks traded Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Gibbon was acquired by the Elks on Sept. 2 from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for offensive lineman David Beard. Gibbon played seven games for the Elks and started in the season-finale on Oct. 21 against the B.C. Lions. Gibbon signed a two-year contract extension with the Elks back in October.

Head coach and general manager Chris Jones indicated on Tuesday that he will need to make moves to manage the salary cap after a busy Day 1 of CFL free-agency.

Head coach and general manager Chris Jones on what receiver Eugene Lewis will bring to the Elks offence

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU5922933350

The Elks on Wednesday signed American receiver Sammie Coates, who played 44 career games in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Houston Texans.

Coates made 29 catches for 528 yards and scored two touchdowns. His best season came in 2016, when he recorded 435 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers.

Coates was signed by the Saskatchewan RoughRiders in 2020 and spent two seasons on their suspended list but never played a game.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks player Christian Saulsberry shot, killed in Memphis'
Edmonton Elks player Christian Saulsberry shot, killed in Memphis
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton ElksCFL Free AgencyCFL Draft2023 CFL SeasonJesse GibbonSammie Coates
