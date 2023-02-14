Elks nab 2022’s Eastern Division Most Outstanding Player in CFL free-agency

Send this page to someone via email

Approximately one hour and 20 minutes after CFL free-agency opened at 10 a.m. in Edmonton, the Elks made their biggest splash official.

Receiver Eugene Lewis signed a two-year deal with the Elks worth a reported $300,000 per season.

Lewis finished third in the CFL in receiving yards with just over 1,300 touchdowns — with 10 last season with the Montreal Alouettes — and was the Eastern Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

Earlier in the day, the Elks signed receiver Kyran Moore.

Moore played his first four CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2019, Moore enjoyed his best season recording 996 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

In 2022, Moore played just seven games after suffering a serious knee injury during the 2021 season.

Moore has proven to be useful in the return game, averaging 28.2 yard average on kick-off return for his career and 11.5 yards on punt returns scoring two career touchdowns.

The Elks added to their offensive line on Tuesday with the signing of Canadian Josiah St. John.

St. John was the first overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with Chris Jones as their head coach and general manager. St. John has appeared in 47 games, making 13 starts over his six-year CFL career.

He spent a very short time in Edmonton during the 2019 season as he was signed to the practice roster in November and dressed in the Eastern Final in a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.