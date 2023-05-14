‘A scary time’: Pro-choice walk held in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A mom in Kelowna, B.C. is showing her solidarity with people in the United States as we approach the one-year mark of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Joelle Wolf and her daughter Evelyn are celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently than some, they’re marching together for a cause.

“I really wanted to just make it clear that Canadians believe in reproductive rights and justice and that you’re not alone if you’re feeling stressed and scared about it,” said Wolf.

When planning Sunday’s walk Wolf was going to reschedule because it landed on Mother’s Day, however, says it helps deliver a stronger message.

“I thought actually it was kind of the perfect day to come out here and talk about it because we want to make sure that anyone going into parenthood is well equipped and empowered in their choices not forced,” Wolf said.

Exactly a year ago a walk was held in Kelowna for reproductive rights, as the United States supreme court was overturning Roe v. Wade. A decision that was also felt in the country.

“I felt it very personally and I know a lot of people in Canada have loved ones in the States that are very directly impacted by these bands,” said Wolf. “It’s a scary time, it’s a scary time for women or anyone who could potentially be impacted by these laws.”

Wolf and her daughter walked from City Park to the Kelowna Law Courts, stopping along the way to talk to people in support of their cause and spreading their message.

“Mother’s Day seems to be really potent reminder that motherhood should be a choice. Because when you go into motherhood consenting and loving and prepared for motherhood you can provide a stable and healthy environment for your child to live in,” she said.

Wolf says the walk was a bonding experience for her and her daughter, as she reminds her that she gets to make her own choices too.