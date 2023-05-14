Winnipeg police seek man missing since April 30

See more sharing options

Winnipeg Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who has been missing for about two weeks.

Robert Ramsay Hall is six feet tall with a medium build, curly blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police say Hall was last heard from on April 30 in Osborne Village in Winnipeg.

He may be driving a blue, four-door 2011 Mazda 3, with Quebec licence plate number P24 XYB.

Anyone with information about Hall can call the Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.