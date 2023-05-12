St. Albert senior died from stab wound to the stomach, court hears

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

The trial continued Friday for a woman charged with murder in the death of an Alberta senior, with jurors learning about the victim’s cause of death.

Ronald Worsfold, 75, was found dead in St. Albert in July 2017.

Beryl Musila, 33, stands charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

She is representing herself after dismissing multiple lawyers.

Court previously heard Musila was living with Worsfold in his Mission Avenue apartment.

Friday was a difficult day for the 13 jury members. They had to look at 24 pictures — many of them graphic, taken during the autopsy.

The medical examiner told court that instead of arriving in a body bag. as would normally be the case under such circumstances, Worsfold’s body came in a Rubbermaid tote with silver tape on it.

Inside the tote was a red-stained towel, a comforter and a knit blanket.

Dr. Bernard Bannach told court the senior’s body was folded over and his wrists were handcuffed together. His ankles also had tape around them.

The doctor noted Worsfold had been stabbed three times: in the neck, upper chest and stomach.

The victim also had a number of injuries to his head: three lacerations from blunt force trauma at the back of his skull — which occurred before he died — as well as a skull fracture that extended from the side of his head into his face, and two black eyes.

Bannach determined the cause of death to be the stab wound to the stomach.

It cut through a major artery to the leg, resulting in significant internal bleeding.

Upon cross-examination, Musila asked whether the black eyes could have been a result of a fight and the doctor said yes.

Earlier Friday, an amicus — or court representative assisting Musila in having a fair trial — questioned an RCMP forensic specialist about why cigarette butts, a used condom and blood found in the victim’s residence weren’t tested for DNA when other items found at a secondary scene were.

Court heard the RCMP forensic lab is too busy to test every piece of evidence.

At the outset of her trial, Musila pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to human remains but is challenging the murder charge.

The trial is scheduled to run for six weeks.