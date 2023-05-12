Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Albert senior died from stab wound to the stomach, court hears

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 7:50 pm
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta says jury selection and jury trials will resume next month. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

The trial continued Friday for a woman charged with murder in the death of an Alberta senior, with jurors learning about the victim’s cause of death.

Ronald Worsfold, 75, was found dead in St. Albert in July 2017.

Beryl Musila, 33, stands charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

She is representing herself after dismissing multiple lawyers.

Court previously heard Musila was living with Worsfold in his Mission Avenue apartment.

Friday was a difficult day for the 13 jury members. They had to look at 24 pictures — many of them graphic, taken during the autopsy.

The medical examiner told court that instead of arriving in a body bag. as would normally be the case under such circumstances, Worsfold’s body came in a Rubbermaid tote with silver tape on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Inside the tote was a red-stained towel, a comforter and a knit blanket.

Dr. Bernard Bannach told court the senior’s body was folded over and his wrists were handcuffed together. His ankles also had tape around them.

The doctor noted Worsfold had been stabbed three times: in the neck, upper chest and stomach.

The victim also had a number of injuries to his head: three lacerations from blunt force trauma at the back of his skull — which occurred before he died — as well as a skull fracture that extended from the side of his head into his face, and two black eyes.

Bannach determined the cause of death to be the stab wound to the stomach.

It cut through a major artery to the leg, resulting in significant internal bleeding.

Trending Now

Upon cross-examination, Musila asked whether the black eyes could have been a result of a fight and the doctor said yes.

Click to play video: 'Ronald Worsfold murder trial: RCMP officer says senior’s body found inside Rubbermaid bin'
Ronald Worsfold murder trial: RCMP officer says senior’s body found inside Rubbermaid bin
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Friday, an amicus — or court representative assisting Musila in having a fair trial — questioned an RCMP forensic specialist about why cigarette butts, a used condom and blood found in the victim’s residence weren’t tested for DNA when other items found at a secondary scene were.

Court heard the RCMP forensic lab is too busy to test every piece of evidence.

At the outset of her trial, Musila pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to human remains but is challenging the murder charge.

The trial is scheduled to run for six weeks.

More on Crime
CrimeHomicideCourtLawFirst Degree MurderJusticeTrialMurder TrialSt. Albert crimeRonald WorsfoldSt. Albert Homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers