Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘I’m not a hero’: Burnaby firefighter, Surrey Mountie recount icy river rescue

A Surrey RCMP officer and Burnaby firefighter are applauding the team effort of everyone involved in the rescue of a driver whose SUV plunged into the icy Nicomekl River on Sunday.

The crash was the result of a two-vehicle collision on 152nd Street in South Surrey. The driver is believed to have been in medical distress when the crash occurred and is still recovering in the hospital, while a passenger was treated and has since been released.

“I’m just happy that he lived and that everyone was there to help,” RCMP Const. Steve Dalton said. “That’s the most important part of everyone working as a team.”

‘Iconic’ Old Town gallery at Royal BC Museum set to reopen to the public

The popular Old Town gallery will soon be reopened to the public at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

“Old Town is beloved by hundreds of thousands of visitors. I know people miss it, are passionate about it and want access to it,” said Lana Popham, B.C. minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“We have heard you. The reopening of Old Town is exciting news for many who have fond memories of previous visits there, and for visitors who will experience it for the first time.”

Old Town will once again feature spaces such as the garage, train station, hotel, saloon, parlour and Chinatown, showing a snippet of what life was like around 100 years ago in a small B.C. community.

Just one person came to his birthday last year. This time, a B.C. boy is getting a party

A young boy whose birthday party made the news for the wrong reasons last year is now getting a birthday party to remember this year.

David Chen, a dad of four, told Global News last year that they wanted to throw a party for his son Max, who has autism, on his sixth birthday.

He said they wanted to have an all-class party so they picked a venue and sent out invitations.

“Unfortunately, we got one person that said yes, two people that said no and 16 that didn’t say anything,” Chen said. “It was kind of an empty feeling.”

Chen didn’t want to blame anyone for what happened but this year Max is going to have a birthday to remember.

‘My cheering team’: B.C. mom overcomes addiction, keeps baby with help from hospital

An entire maternity ward is celebrating the success of a mother who overcame addiction during pregnancy and delivered a healthy baby, both of whom remain together today.

Joanne Munroe arrived at St. Paul’s Hospital in labour in February, and was able to spend the next three weeks there, accessing support services until she could get into a recovery program that offered housing.

“The staff here was super supportive. They were my cheering team,” Munroe told Global News. “Being in active addiction while I was pregnant, I felt pretty helpless.

3-day Pattullo Bridge bash gets early green light from New Westminster council

New Westminster’s mayor and council have given an early green light to a three-day farewell party on the aging Pattullo Bridge, with an amended motion on the bash passing Monday night.

If the event goes ahead, New Westminster would like the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and TransLink to host the party with input from the city, in order to minimize the strain on municipal staff and resources.

The council would also like to see a separate memorial or day of remembrance held to honour those who have lost their lives on the Pattullo Bridge, which connects New Westminster and Surrey.