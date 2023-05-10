‘Iconic’ Old Town gallery at Royal BC Museum set to reopen to the public

Send this page to someone via email

The popular Old Town gallery will soon be reopened to the public at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

“Old Town is beloved by hundreds of thousands of visitors. I know people miss it, are passionate about it and want access to it,” said Lana Popham, B.C. minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“We have heard you. The reopening of Old Town is exciting news for many who have fond memories of previous visits there, and for visitors who will experience it for the first time.”

Old Town will once again feature spaces such as the garage, train station, hotel, saloon, parlour and Chinatown, showing a snippet of what life was like around 100 years ago in a small B.C. community.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back into Old Town with this new approach,” said Alicia Dubois, Royal BC Museum’s CEO.

“We’re committed to increasing inclusivity and accessibility to the museum through extensive engagement and co-creation of exhibits with communities, and inviting people back into this space allows further opportunities to do that.”

The “new approach” is the first phase of a multi-year project to transform the museum, which was done with public consultation after the B.C. NDP’s $789-million rebuild plan was scrapped following public backlash.

“It’s a really good decision to reopen Old Town. It takes drive and commitment to undo a controversial decision,” Destination Greater Victoria’s CEO Paul Nursey said.

“We want to commend the government for making a prudent decision. It is really important for our visitors and our industry. This helps us with a pathway forward with one of our most important, iconic attractions.

“Old Town is part of our history and our heritage.”

The reopening of the exhibit has the local chamber of commerce excited for local businesses and the visitors it will bring to the area.

“I think it’s great. People have been missing the Old Town experience,” said Bruce Williams, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s CEO.

“The value for businesses is it’s going to enhance the experience for downtown.”

The Old Town gallery is scheduled to reopen on July 29.