Man spat ‘mass of saliva and phlegm’ at parking officer in Toronto: police

A man has been arrested after police say he spat “saliva and phlegm” at a parking officer in Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto police said the incident, which is being treated as assault, was reported in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

A parking enforcement officer was carrying out rush hour checks in the area and issued a ticket to a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then allegedly walked up to the parking officer’s car carrying his ticket.

The officer rolled down her window.

Police said the man “forcefully spat a mass of saliva and phlegm” at her. The mixture allegedly landed on her face, vehicle and belongings.

On Wednesday, police charged a 43-year-old man with assault of a peace officer.