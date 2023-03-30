Menu

Crime

Man arrested after Toronto parking officer assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:17 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is shown at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is shown at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A man has been arrested after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report on Wednesday at 12:50 a.m. of an assault in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Police said a parking enforcement officer working in the area issued a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle.

Officers said the accused allegedly engaged the officer in a verbal dispute over the ticket.

According to police, the accused then allegedly threw a can of pop at the officer, hitting them in the shoulder, before fleeing the scene.

Officers said Oliver Steve Hernaez from Toronto was located and arrested.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

