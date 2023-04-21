Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman charged with assault after Toronto parking officer pushed: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 12:17 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Police say a lengthy, cross-border firearms trafficking investigation initiated by Toronto police has led to the arrests of 42 people and the seizure of 173 guns in Canada and the U.S. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a woman is facing an assault charge after a parking enforcement officer was “pushed” and “verbally assaulted” while writing up a ticket.

Police said on Wednesday morning, a parking officer was conducting enforcement along Baldwin Street near Beverley Street downtown.

A vehicle was “illegally double parked,” police said, and the parking officer told the driver to move their vehicle.

While the officer was issuing a ticket violation, police allege another person walked out of a nearby home and pushed the officer in the chest.

Police said the driver then also exited the car and the two allegedly started to verbally abuse the officer while following him.

Officers with Toronto police arrived on scene and arrested a 58-year-old woman from Oakville.

Ever Nyakachanga has been charged with assaulting a peace or public officer.

She has a court date set for June 1, police said.

Toronto PoliceToronto Parkingparking enforcement officerParking OfficerBeverley StreetBaldwin StreetToronto Parking Enforcement OfficerToronto parking officer assault
