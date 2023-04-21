Woman charged with assault after Toronto parking officer pushed: police

Toronto police say a woman is facing an assault charge after a parking enforcement officer was “pushed” and “verbally assaulted” while writing up a ticket.
Police said on Wednesday morning, a parking officer was conducting enforcement along Baldwin Street near Beverley Street downtown.
A vehicle was “illegally double parked,” police said, and the parking officer told the driver to move their vehicle.
While the officer was issuing a ticket violation, police allege another person walked out of a nearby home and pushed the officer in the chest.
Police said the driver then also exited the car and the two allegedly started to verbally abuse the officer while following him.
Officers with Toronto police arrived on scene and arrested a 58-year-old woman from Oakville.
Ever Nyakachanga has been charged with assaulting a peace or public officer.
She has a court date set for June 1, police said.
