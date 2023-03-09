Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ‘deliberately’ driving toward Toronto parking enforcement officer: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 7:22 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police shooting sent an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after police allege he “deliberately” drive toward a parking enforcement officer earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on March 7, just before noon, in the area of Yonge and Hayden streets.

Investigators allege that the parking enforcement officer was doing his job when a vehicle drove toward the officer. Police say the officer was forced to move to avoid being struck.

The parking officer called police for help but the suspect fled before they arrived.

Trending Now

Read more: 61-year-old man punches Toronto parking attendant, police allege

A short time later, a 26-year-old man from Hamilton turned himself into police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Radak Dirda is facing charges of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

Toronto PoliceYonge Streetparking enforcement officerToronto parking officerToronto Parking Enforcement OfficerHayden Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

