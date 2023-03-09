Man arrested after ‘deliberately’ driving toward Toronto parking enforcement officer: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after police allege he “deliberately” drive toward a parking enforcement officer earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on March 7, just before noon, in the area of Yonge and Hayden streets.

Investigators allege that the parking enforcement officer was doing his job when a vehicle drove toward the officer. Police say the officer was forced to move to avoid being struck.

The parking officer called police for help but the suspect fled before they arrived.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man from Hamilton turned himself into police custody.

Radak Dirda is facing charges of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.