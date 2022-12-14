61-year-old man punches Toronto parking attendant, police allege

Police say a 61-year-old man has been charged after a Toronto parking enforcement officer was assaulted.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12 p.m.
Police said officers received a report of an assault in the Grenville Street and Bay Street area.
Officers said a parking enforcement officer issued a vehicle a violation for a no stopping by-law.
Officers said the driver and officer “got into a physical altercation.”
“The driver punched the parking enforcement officer, breaking his glasses,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, 61-year-old Eduardo Baer from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.
Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
