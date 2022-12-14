61-year-old man punches Toronto parking attendant, police allege

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 61-year-old man has been charged after a Toronto parking enforcement officer was assaulted.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12 p.m.

Police said officers received a report of an assault in the Grenville Street and Bay Street area.

Officers said a parking enforcement officer issued a vehicle a violation for a no stopping by-law.

Officers said the driver and officer “got into a physical altercation.”

“The driver punched the parking enforcement officer, breaking his glasses,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, 61-year-old Eduardo Baer from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.