Crime

61-year-old man punches Toronto parking attendant, police allege

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:53 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police say a 61-year-old man has been charged after a Toronto parking enforcement officer was assaulted.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12 p.m.

Police said officers received a report of an assault in the Grenville Street and Bay Street area.

Officers said a parking enforcement officer issued a vehicle a violation for a no stopping by-law.

Read more: Police seek suspects after carjacking in Markham, Ont.

Officers said the driver and officer “got into a physical altercation.”

“The driver punched the parking enforcement officer, breaking his glasses,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, 61-year-old Eduardo Baer from Toronto was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

