Crime

Police seek suspects after carjacking in Markham, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:05 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police are seeking suspects after a carjacking in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:35 p.m.

Officers said a “suspicious vehicle” was seen in the Kennedy Road and Highlen Avenue area.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, striking a light standard,” police alleged in a news release. “Four suspects ran from the vehicle before police arrived.”

Read more: 2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Richmond Hill stabbings

According to police, shortly after, officers received a report from a female victim who said she had been carjacked by multiple suspects.

Officers said the victim was sitting in her car when three suspects opened the doors and allegedly demanded she get out.

Police said the victim complied and her vehicle was stolen.

“The victim was not physically injured,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

