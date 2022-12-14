Police seek suspects after carjacking in Markham, Ont.

Police are seeking suspects after a carjacking in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:35 p.m.
Officers said a “suspicious vehicle” was seen in the Kennedy Road and Highlen Avenue area.
“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, striking a light standard,” police alleged in a news release. “Four suspects ran from the vehicle before police arrived.”
-
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dead at 40
-
Secret 2020 Privy Council Office memo found ‘active foreign interference network’ in 2019 election
Read more: 2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Richmond Hill stabbings
According to police, shortly after, officers received a report from a female victim who said she had been carjacked by multiple suspects.
Officers said the victim was sitting in her car when three suspects opened the doors and allegedly demanded she get out.
Police said the victim complied and her vehicle was stolen.
“The victim was not physically injured,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments