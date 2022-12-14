Police seek suspects after carjacking in Markham, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking suspects after a carjacking in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:35 p.m.

Officers said a “suspicious vehicle” was seen in the Kennedy Road and Highlen Avenue area.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, striking a light standard,” police alleged in a news release. “Four suspects ran from the vehicle before police arrived.”

According to police, shortly after, officers received a report from a female victim who said she had been carjacked by multiple suspects.

Officers said the victim was sitting in her car when three suspects opened the doors and allegedly demanded she get out.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim complied and her vehicle was stolen.

“The victim was not physically injured,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.