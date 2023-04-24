Man charged after grabbing, threatening parking officer: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after Toronto police say he attacked a parking enforcement officer in the city.

The incident took place after 9:30 p.m. around Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, police said.

A parking officer working in the area was part way through issuing a ticket for a vehicle when a man accosted them and got into an argument over the ticket, according to police.

The man then allegedly grabbed the officer and threatened to harm them.

Toronto police said 28-year-old Muhammed Salman was charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

He is set to appear in court in June.