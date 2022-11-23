Man charged after parking officer assaulted in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday, Nov. 21, at around 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the St. Clair Avenue West area.

Officers said a parking enforcement officer was conducting rush hour enforcement and asked a driver to move along.

“The parking Enforcement Officer issued the offending vehicle a violation for the posted No Stopping Rush Hour Route after the driver refused to move his vehicle,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the driver then assaulted the officer.

“The driver forcefully struck the officer’s left hand which was holding the violation notice,” police alleged.

Officers said the driver then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

According to police, 32-year-old Huseyin A. Akyol from Toronto was arrested and has been charged with assault.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.