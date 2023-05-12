Fire at grocery store on Adelaide Street deemed suspicious, London, Ont. police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire at a grocery store on Adelaide Street has been deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the United Supermarket at around 5:20 a.m. According to the London Fire Department, the initial call was for a dumpster fire. But once crews arrived, the blaze was quickly upgraded to a structure fire as flames began to affect the back of the building.

The fire was deemed under control around 6:10 a.m. and completely extinguished soon after. No injuries were reported.

London police say the fire was deemed suspicious and has been reassigned to the street crime unit with the assistance of the Ontario fire marshal.

An estimated cost of damage was unknown at the time of publication.