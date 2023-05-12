SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: Wildfires during an election campaign'
Decision Alberta: Wildfires during an election campaign
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about the provincial election campaign in Alberta.
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.

Smith was hustled offstage Thursday after a handful of vocal, placard-waving protesters disrupted a news conference in Calgary.

She later returned to take questions, comparing the protesters to the Opposition NDP and saying both seek to misrepresent her position on health care.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley was at a Calgary rally last night to promise $1.2 billion in spending on infrastructure in the city, including hospitals, schools and light-rail transit lines.

Neither Smith nor Notley have any scheduled public appearances on Friday.

UCP candidates RJ Sigurdson, Devin Dreeshen and Chantelle de Jonge are scheduled to make an announcement on energy policy in Okotoks on Friday morning.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsRachel NotleyUCPAlberta NDPAlberta electionDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023Election Campaign2023 Alberta Election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

