Protesters interrupt UCP news conference: ‘Hospitals should be public’

Protesters disrupted a United Conservative Party press conference in Calgary on Thursday to oppose the privatization of hospitals, an idea leader Danielle Smith floated in a recently leaked video.

A video stream of the conference from just before noon shows Pamela Rath, candidate for Calgary-Mountain View, speaking at a podium when a man can be heard off-camera saying “Hospitals are not for sale” multiple times.

Smith can be seen being ushered away immediately, while Rath and candidate for Calgary-North West Rajan Sawney remain at the podium.

A man stepped in front of the camera holding a sign that says, “SHC, like new, modern appliances for sale.”

“We will not sell our arms and legs for hospitals,” said the man with the sign.

“They’re going to cost us an arm and a leg,” a voice can be heard saying off-screen.

“You’ve already privatized lab services,” said another voice.

A group of protesters just stormed the UCP press conference. “Hospitals are not for sale,” the protesters yelled as they entered the room. Security just escorted Smith out of the room and the protesters left after a few minutes. We’re told Smith will be back in a sec. pic.twitter.com/I2Bp3umv2u — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) May 11, 2023

The protesters were told to leave, the video shows.

The protesters did eventually disperse and the protest ended peacefully.

The stream for the news conference cut out for a few minutes before coming back online, when the politicians continued their announcements.

The Alberta NDP issued a statement about an hour later saying it “strongly condemns” the actions taken by the protesters.

“What happened today during a press conference with Danielle Smith was unacceptable,” the party said.