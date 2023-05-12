Menu

Canada

Woman leaves her job, wins $1 million before her last day of work

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:59 am
Last week, Jamie Sullivan won $1-million from a $10 scratch ticket.
Last week, Jamie Sullivan won $1-million from a $10 scratch ticket. PHOTO FROM ATLANTIC LOTTERY CORPORATION. Atlantic Lottery
A New Brunswick woman had to call in “rich” on her final day of work last week.

Jamie Sullivan of Saint John, N.B., won a million dollars after scratching a $10 Scratch’N Win ticket on May 4, just one week after she decided to leave one of her two full-time jobs in order to spend more time with her family.

“Last Friday was my last day at my other job and so I actually had to call in rich,” Sullivan said.

“It’s very surreal, very ‘pinch me, I’m not sure if I’m dreaming,’ she continued. “I’m glad I’m here now, so it’s becoming a reality and even more exciting.”

Following her big win, Sullivan said she decided to adopt a new Boston terrier puppy, as it was something her family had wanted for years.

They decided to give the newest family member a name that reflected the lucky fortune that led to his adoption.

“We named him Lotto,” Sullivan said. “It just felt like everything was happening just exactly as it was supposed to.”

More on Canada

The scratch-ticket game, dubbed “Casino Multiplier,” launched in January with a top prize of $1 million. According to a release from Atlantic Lottery, there are still five prizes remaining.

As for what she plans to do with her winnings, Sullivan said she hopes to build a new home and live mortgage-free, help her recently retired parents and establish education funds for her children.

“She also plans to cross off a few items on her bucket list by seeing Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and George Strait in concert, all with VIP treatment and backstage passes so she can meet her idols,” the release said.

Sullivan purchased her winning ticket at a local Circle K gas station on Loch Lomond Road in Saint John.

The release from Atlantic Lottery confirmed the retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.

