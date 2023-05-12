Menu

Fire

Person with serious burns found near Trent Lakes house fire: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:12 pm
Fire broke out at a home on Northern Avenue in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., on May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire broke out at a home on Northern Avenue in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., on May 11, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire north of the village of Buckhorn on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on Northern Avenue, located along Little Bald Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

There were initial reports of a possible explosion at the home.

Peterborough County OPP say firefighters were met with a fully engulfed fire.

A short distance away on Kennedy Drive — which connects with Northern Avenue — officers located a vehicle in the woods.

OPP found a vehicle crashed off Kennedy Drive near the scene of a house fire. View image in full screen
OPP found a vehicle crashed off Kennedy Drive near the scene of a house fire.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene before transporting the individual to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, OPP said the person was found with serious burns and has since been transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

More to come.

