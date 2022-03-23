Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for arson following 2 downtown Peterborough fires: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 10:48 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, two fires were lit in the downtown area on Monday, March 21. An arrest was made a day later. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges after several fires in downtown Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday, March 21, officers located burning cardboard on sidewalks on Hunter Street West and George Street North.

In both incidents, the fires were extinguished by Peterborough Fire Services, police said.

Read more: Dumpster and recycling bin fires in Peterborough deemed acts of arson, police say

On Tuesday, officers patrolling the downtown area located a man matching the description of the suspect in the incidents.

Trending Stories

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of arson causing damage to property and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'School bus catches fire after kids play with matches: CFD' School bus catches fire after kids play with matches: CFD
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagPeterborough Police Service tagArson tagPeterborough crime tagdowntown Peterborough tagdowntown fires tagPeterborugh Fire Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers