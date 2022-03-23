Man arrested for arson following 2 downtown Peterborough fires: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing arson charges after several fires in downtown Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday, March 21, officers located burning cardboard on sidewalks on Hunter Street West and George Street North.

In both incidents, the fires were extinguished by Peterborough Fire Services, police said.

On Tuesday, officers patrolling the downtown area located a man matching the description of the suspect in the incidents.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of arson causing damage to property and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement