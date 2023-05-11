Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Southbound Macleod Trail reopened after rollover near 73rd Avenue South

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 3:28 pm
An overturned Jeep in the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail S., near 73rd Avenue, following a May 11 rollover. View image in full screen
An overturned Jeep in the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail S., near 73rd Avenue, following a May 11 rollover. Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A section of southbound Macleod Trail has reopened to traffic following an early afternoon crash south of Glenmore Trail.

Calgary emergency crews were called to a location near 73rd Avenue South at around 12:30 p.m. following a Jeep rollover.

EMS officials confirm two males, who were driving the two vehicles involved in the crash, were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

The road was closed for approximately two hours.

Police continue to investigate the rollover.

 

More on Canada
CollisionCalgary PoliceCalgary Newsroad closureroad closedMacleod TrailRoll Over
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers