Southbound Macleod Trail reopened after rollover near 73rd Avenue South

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section of southbound Macleod Trail has reopened to traffic following an early afternoon crash south of Glenmore Trail.

Calgary emergency crews were called to a location near 73rd Avenue South at around 12:30 p.m. following a Jeep rollover.

EMS officials confirm two males, who were driving the two vehicles involved in the crash, were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The road was closed for approximately two hours.

Police continue to investigate the rollover.