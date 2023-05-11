Southbound Macleod Trail reopened after rollover near 73rd Avenue South

A section of southbound Macleod Trail has reopened to traffic following an early afternoon crash south of Glenmore Trail.
Calgary emergency crews were called to a location near 73rd Avenue South at around 12:30 p.m. following a Jeep rollover.
EMS officials confirm two males, who were driving the two vehicles involved in the crash, were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The road was closed for approximately two hours.
Police continue to investigate the rollover.
