Funnel cloud advisory issued for Calgary

Environment Canada said conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Thursday.

According to a 12:01 p.m. advisory, funnel clouds are generated by weak rotations under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is not a danger near the ground, but there is a chance that it could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

This comes after the federal environment agency issued a special weather statement for Calgary at 9:09 a.m., warning residents of unseasonably hot and dry conditions this weekend. The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday, with daytime highs expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

The daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal values, according to Environment Canada.