Overtime Openline
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM
630CHED
Live
Sports

Edmonton Oilers bounce back with 4-1 win over Vegas Golden Knights

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 11, 2023 12:56 am
Stuart Skinner made 25 saves as the Edmonton Oilers scored a convincing 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

Ryan McLeod was tagged for tripping in the first minute of the game, but the Oilers responded with a strong penalty kill.

Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring 6:46 into the game when he stuffed a wrap around behind Adin Hill.

On a power play 52 seconds later, Evan Bouchard drilled in his fourth of the post-season.

The Oilers kept in a coming when Mattias Ekholm sizzled a slapper past Hill with 6:30 left in the first. It was Ekholm’s first playoff goal with the Oilers.

With 5:15 left in the second, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended the lead to 4-0 with his first goal of the playoffs.

Nicolas Roy beat Skinner from the left wing to get Vegas on the board with 14:02 to go in the third.

Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo delivered a chopping slash on Leon Draisaitl with 1:27 left in the third and was slapped with a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Darnell Nurse and Nicolas Hague squared off for a spirited bout in the final minute of the game.

Edmonton Oilers 50/50 proceeds to help Alberta wildfire evacuees

Game 5 is Friday night in Las Vegas (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNHL PlayoffsVegas Golden KnightsRyan Nugent-Hopkinsevan bouchardEdmonton Oilers PlayoffsStuart SkinnerMattias EkholmNick BjugstadEdmonton Oilers score
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

