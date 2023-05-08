Edmonton Oilers fall flat in Game 3 against Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

The Vegas Golden Knights rolled to a convincing 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night at Rogers Place, to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven second round series.

The Oilers scored 2:45 into the game when Derek Ryan found Warren Foegele for a chip-in goal — his first of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights outplayed the Oilers the rest of the period.

Jonathan Marchessault scored less than two minutes after Foegele, then struck again in the final minute of the frame when he tapped in a pass from Jack Eichel.

Zach Whitecloud beat Stuart Skinner short side over the glove 7:25 into the second, then Eichel made it 4-1 on an open look after Evan Bouchard fell down.

Jack Campbell replaced Skinner, who allowed four goals on 23 shots.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Nicolas Roy chipped in a rebound, but the goal was disallowed after the Oilers successfully challenged for goalie interference committed by Alex Martinez.

Only 17 seconds later, Chandler Stephenson would get one that would count, and it was 5-1 Golden Knights after two.

Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit left the game with 8:16 left in the first after stretching to try to make a save. Adin Hill went the rest of the way to get credit for the win.

Eichel had a goal and two assists.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).