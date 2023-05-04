Former Oiler Petr Klima, who scored memorable 1990 playoffs goal, dead at 58

Send this page to someone via email

Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58.

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Klima’s death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given.

Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the ’90 Cup final.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima and extend our condolences to his family and all loved ones,” the Oilers wrote on Twitter.

The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period.

Klima, who had been benched for much of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler, scored on just his second shift of overtime, slipping the puck past Bruins goaltender Andy Moog at 15:13 of the third extra period.

Edmonton rode the extra-time win, which also was delayed for 26 minutes because of a power outage at Boston Garden, to a five-game series win over Boston for their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title.

Klima’s death came 11 days before the 23rd anniversary of his legendary goal.

In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right-winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists.

He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima,” the league said in a statement. “Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans.”

Exactly 32 years ago on May 4, 1991, Klima scored a natural hat trick for the Oilers in 5:13 to contribute to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

Klima emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain.

A slick and speedy forward, Klima played 28 games for his country, scoring 10 times. He was on the Czechoslovakia team at the 1984 Canada Cup.

Klima’s two sons, Kevin and Kelly, play in the top Czech league.