Sports

Edmonton Oilers score early and often in Game 2 against Vegas

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 6, 2023 11:23 pm
The Edmonton Oilers racked up four goals in the first period on the way to a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Leon Draisaitl picked up where he left off after his four-goal outburst in Game 1. He gave the Oilers the lead with a power play goal 2:21 into the game. On another power play less than five minutes later, Evan Bouchard pounded the puck past Laurent Brossoit to make to 2-0.

While killing a penalty later in the first, Connor McDavid worked the puck away from Shea Theodore, drove to the net and slid a shot under Brossoit’s pad for the Oilers first shorthanded goal of the post-season. Draisaitl added another goal before the end of the period, banging in a feed from Kailer  Yamamoto.

Chandler Stephenson made a bid to get Vegas on the board in the second, but his backhand try on a breakaway was turned aside by Stuart Skinner. McDavid made it 5-0 when he beat Brossoit short side on the power play.

Adin Hill replaced Brossoit (26 saves on 31 shots) to start the third. Ivan Barbashev batted a puck in out of the air early in the third.

McDavid had two goals and an asssist. Zach Hyman had three assists. Skinner finished with 30 saves.

Game 3 is Monday at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlVegas Golden Knightsevan bouchardStuart Skinner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

