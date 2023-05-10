Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl at Surrey temple

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 5:06 pm
Surrey RCMP cruiser seen in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib on May 4, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in or near a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C. earlier this month.

RCMP said the assault took place on May 4 by the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in the Newton neighbourhood. The suspect, an employee at the temple, was arrested the next day.

The 58-year-old has been released on the condition that he have no contact with the victim and that he not be in the presence of anyone under 16 without another adult.

RCMP said Wednesday the man’s employer has been informed of the allegations and release conditions.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases on the rise'
Online child exploitation cases on the rise

“Our Special Victims Unit are leading this investigation, with support for the youth victim from Surrey Women’s Centre,” Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a news release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We urge anyone with information to come forward, as investigators continue to work to gather evidence and advance the investigation.”

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2023-69537.

Global News has reached out to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib for comment.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24-7 or Text CONNECT 686868
More on Crime
Surrey RCMPSurrey crimeGurdwara Dukh Nivaransex assault Sikh temple SurreySikh temple SurreySurrey teen sexually assaultedyouth sexually assaulted Surrey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers