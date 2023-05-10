Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl at Surrey temple

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in or near a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C. earlier this month.

RCMP said the assault took place on May 4 by the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in the Newton neighbourhood. The suspect, an employee at the temple, was arrested the next day.

The 58-year-old has been released on the condition that he have no contact with the victim and that he not be in the presence of anyone under 16 without another adult.

RCMP said Wednesday the man’s employer has been informed of the allegations and release conditions.

“Our Special Victims Unit are leading this investigation, with support for the youth victim from Surrey Women’s Centre,” Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said in a news release.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward, as investigators continue to work to gather evidence and advance the investigation.”

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2023-69537.

Global News has reached out to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib for comment.

