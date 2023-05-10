Menu

Crime

Police seize kilo of fentanyl cocktail, meth, cocaine at Strathmore check point

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 2:49 pm
Illicit drugs seized during a checkpoint in Strathmore on March, 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Illicit drugs seized during a checkpoint in Strathmore on March, 25, 2023. Courtesy of: RCMP
Police seized over one kilogram of drugs during a regular check stop in Strathmore, Alta., March 25.

A mandatory alcohol screening was done on the driver of a black sedan who went through the check stop at Parkland Drive near Thomas Drive. There was one other person in the car.

The screening was flagged as a caution reading, which results in immediate licence suspicion and seven-day vehicle seizure.

The vehicle was searched before being impounded and police found a backpack containing what was believed to be a significant amount of illicit drugs, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Lab results confirmed the contents, which included:

  • $2,540 cash
  • approximately 548 grams of fentanyl combined with bromazolam with an approximate street value of $109,600
  • approximately 79 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $7,900
  • approximately 384 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $38,400

Both the passenger and driver were arrested.

Sebastian Gillett-Smith, 21, and Brandon Prechner, 21, have both been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.

CrimeRCMPPoliceDrugsFentanylCocaineDrug TraffickingMethDrug PossessionStrathmorecheck pointpossession of drugsPossesion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

