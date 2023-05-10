Police seize kilo of fentanyl cocktail, meth, cocaine at Strathmore check point

Police seized over one kilogram of drugs during a regular check stop in Strathmore, Alta., March 25.
A mandatory alcohol screening was done on the driver of a black sedan who went through the check stop at Parkland Drive near Thomas Drive. There was one other person in the car.
The screening was flagged as a caution reading, which results in immediate licence suspicion and seven-day vehicle seizure.
The vehicle was searched before being impounded and police found a backpack containing what was believed to be a significant amount of illicit drugs, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
Lab results confirmed the contents, which included:
- $2,540 cash
- approximately 548 grams of fentanyl combined with bromazolam with an approximate street value of $109,600
- approximately 79 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $7,900
- approximately 384 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $38,400
Both the passenger and driver were arrested.
Sebastian Gillett-Smith, 21, and Brandon Prechner, 21, have both been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.
