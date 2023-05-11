Okanagan weather: Big blast of heat, sun for Mother’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the mid-20s by the afternoon.

A major ridge of high pressure will begin building heat and sunshine on Friday, with afternoon highs reaching around 27 C to finish the second workweek of May.

Temperatures will sizzle on Saturday as the thermometer reaches 30 C. The forecast is also calling for a high UV index, so be sure to lather on some sunscreen if you’re heading outside.

Sunday will see the hottest day of the year so far in the Okanagan, with the mercury making its way into the low 30s, along with lots of sun for Mother’s Day.

Unfortunately, the blast of heat means rising freezing levels and a rapid melt of mid- and upper-level snowpacks, which will further fuel flood concerns.

Thirty-degree heat will linger into the following workweek, with more sun on Monday before a buildup of instability and a risk of showers and storms by mid-week.

