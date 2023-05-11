Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Big blast of heat, sun for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 2:06 pm
Sunshine and 30 degree heat returns for Mother's Day weekend. View image in full screen
Sunshine and 30-degree heat returns for Mother's Day weekend. SkyTracker Weather
The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the mid-20s by the afternoon.

A major ridge of high pressure will begin building heat and sunshine on Friday, with afternoon highs reaching around 27 C to finish the second workweek of May.

Temperatures will sizzle on Saturday as the thermometer reaches 30 C. The forecast is also calling for a high UV index, so be sure to lather on some sunscreen if you’re heading outside.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 10'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 10

Sunday will see the hottest day of the year so far in the Okanagan, with the mercury making its way into the low 30s, along with lots of sun for Mother’s Day.

Unfortunately, the blast of heat means rising freezing levels and a rapid melt of mid- and upper-level snowpacks, which will further fuel flood concerns.

Thirty-degree heat will linger into the following workweek, with more sun on Monday before a buildup of instability and a risk of showers and storms by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

