‘Kind of confusing’ traffic restrictions return to Dundas Place

Temporary traffic restrictions are back along Dundas Place in downtown London, Ont.

Until November, barriers will be in place at Ridout Street North and Wellington Street to prevent vehicles from entering Dundas Place at either end, however, drivers can still exit Dundas Place at those locations.

“Drivers visiting Dundas Place destinations can use Talbot Street, Richmond Street, and Clarence Street when travelling from the south, and use Talbot Street and Richmond Street when coming from the north,” the city said in a release.

Dundas Place can also be closed to vehicles for special events and programming. Cyclists and pedestrians have unrestricted access to Dundas Place, though a city spokesperson told Global News that “in some cases when it is busy, cyclists may be asked with signage to dismount and walk their bike through an event, instead of ride.”

The restrictions are meant to decrease the number of cars during the summer months to support Dundas Place as a “gathering space for patios, entertainment and events,” while recognizing that it is an “important east-west connection for cyclists and pedestrians.”

View image in full screen A map of the traffic restrictions in place along Dundas Place in London, Ont. supplied by the City of London

However, it’s also a major east-west connection for vehicles, noted Billy Thompson, manager of The Scot’s Corner on Dundas Street at Wellington Street.

“It’s kind of confusing sometimes. People that are on the bikes, one day it’s closed down, people walking around and the next day it’s open and it is just a very busy street with cars, with Uber Eats, with pickups, with drop-offs,” he said.

“We’re on the patio, we see it all the time, cars coming by, big trucks coming by and people doing U-turns all over the place. So it’s not the safest.”

Thompson said he sometimes takes videos and shows them to city staff that he knows and he’s hoping this year is better. He suggested that consistent closures — for example, every weekend — would be an improvement.

“They did do a beautiful job. It is a beautiful street and it can be so much more if we just get a little bit of a schedule in place or some rules and things like that.”

Jonathon Bancroft-Snell, owner of the Jonathon Bancroft-Snell Gallery a few doors down from The Scot’s Corner, said there had been issues with people coming from out of town or delivery drivers being directed to the back of the building through their GPS. Overall, however, he’s thrilled with Dundas Place.

“When they close the westbound lane on Dundas Street, it’s almost like the first robin of spring — you know summer is finally here,” he said.

“And tourists that come in here are frequently complimenting us on how much they enjoy downtown London. And the restaurants, the shops, the theatre, everything is so accessible.”

The city said this is the third year of the traffic restrictions.

“Decreasing the volume of cars during the summer months has been found to support comfort and safety of cyclists and pedestrians while contributing to better patio experiences on Dundas Place,” a spokesperson said.

Temporary parking zones are available for customers and delivery drivers making quick stops and one-hour free parking is available at designated spots along Dundas Place.

The city encourages drivers heading east and west downtown to use Dufferin Avenue and York Street instead of Dundas Place. Construction is ongoing on Queens Avenue between Wellington and Richmond streets, the city added, but drivers can still take Queens from Richmond Street to Ridout Street North to exit downtown westbound.

With files from Amy Simon.