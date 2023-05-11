Otonabee Conservation seedling sale leads to 12,000 trees planted in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

More than 12,000 trees were planted in the Peterborough area this spring thanks to Otonabee Conservation’s Tree Seedling Sales program.

According to the conservation authority, the program received 109 orders from property owners across the watershed, meaning 12,075 native trees and shrubs were planted throughout the region.

Otonabee Conservation works with local landowners and community partners throughout the year to plant trees on private and public properties.

The sale offered white pine, eastern white cedar, red oak, sugar maple, highbush cranberry, and buttonbush, along with some unique species such as tulip tree, bitternut hickory, and serviceberry. The minimum order was 25 seedlings of a selected species.

The native tree and shrubs are purchased at reduced prices thanks to a subsidy provided by Forests Ontario.

“Trees play an important role in maintaining a healthy and resilient natural environment,” said Meredith Carter, the authority’s manager of the watershed management program. “Trees provide shade that can provide cooling for our homes, watercourses, and greenspaces.”

Carter said many residents are replacing trees that were damaged or destroyed in the derecho storm in May 2022, while others are planting them to enhance their properties.

“These are all great reasons to plant trees, and the seedlings planting this spring will sequester over 2.5 million kilograms of carbon over their lifetime.”